Keshab Mahanta Visits Construction Site of Cancer Hospital in Mangaldoi

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday visited the construction site of Cancer Hospital in Mangaldoi.

Visiting the site, the minister said that he is not happy with the progress of the work and also ordered PWD engineer to carry out the work expeditiously.

The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the hospital on April 28 virtually during his visit to the state.

The minister stressed that the work should complete in time and also said that the OPD of the hospital will be started from April 29.

The cancer hospital of the Assam government under the aegis of Tata Trust will have 44 beds.

PM Modi will be visiting Assam’s Dibrugarh on April 28.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the Assam Medical College along with seven cancer hospitals across the state.

The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering later in the day at Khanikar police reserve field.

PM Modi’s last visit in Assam was in March, 2021 to campaign for the BJP ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

Also Read: Assam: Another Drug Peddler Injured in Police Firing in Morigaon