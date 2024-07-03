Key Decisions From Assam Cabinet Meeting | Details Inside
The Assam cabinet convened for its weekly meeting on Wednesday during which several crucial decisions were taken. As the flood situation worsened in the state, the cabinet took an important decision in that regard while it also decided to hand the Bordikorai case to the CBI among others.
Here is a look at the key decisions taken during the Assam cabinet meeting today:
Encouraging aspirants from SC/ST communities
To encourage more participation of youth from the SC/ST communities in competitive exams, the cabinet has accorded approval to the proposal for exemption of examination fees for the service or posts under government of Assam, for SC/ST students.
This will encourage more students from the SC/ST communities to vie for positions available under government of Assam.
Ensuring affordable and quality care for kidney patients
In a bid to provide affordable and high-quality dialysis services to patients suffering from kidney ailments, the state cabinet has accorded approval to operationalise 37 new hemodialysis centers in the state with 150 additional hemodialysis machines in PPP mode with support from CSR partners.
The state government presently runs 41 centres with 277 hemodialysis machines where 2,21,116 free dialysis sessions were conducted in 2023-24.
Ensuring world-class cancer care
To provide high-quality yet affordable cancer care to the patients of Assam and the region, the state government has accorded approval to the signing of a tripartite MoU between government of Assam, Tata Education and Development Trusts (TEDT) and Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF).
The signing of the new MoU is being necessitated as the previous MoU was valid till February 2, 2023 and the separate entity of ACCF was also formed post the signing of the previous MoU.
A total of 17 hospitals are under the ambit of this MoU, of which nine are already operational and eight more are in various stages of progress in Diphu, Dhubri, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Golaghat, Nalbari and Goalpara.
The total projected cost of the entire project is Rs 3,983 crore of which Rs 2,803cr is being borne by the government of Assam while the remaining Rs 1,180 crore is being contributed by TEDT.
This will ensure the continued treatment of patients availing cancer care at affordable prices in these centers.