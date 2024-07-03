Key Decisions From Assam Cabinet Meeting | Details Inside

To provide high-quality yet affordable cancer care to the patients of Assam and the region, the state government has accorded approval to the signing of a tripartite MoU between government of Assam, Tata Education and Development Trusts (TEDT) and Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF).

The signing of the new MoU is being necessitated as the previous MoU was valid till February 2, 2023 and the separate entity of ACCF was also formed post the signing of the previous MoU.

A total of 17 hospitals are under the ambit of this MoU, of which nine are already operational and eight more are in various stages of progress in Diphu, Dhubri, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Golaghat, Nalbari and Goalpara.

The total projected cost of the entire project is Rs 3,983 crore of which Rs 2,803cr is being borne by the government of Assam while the remaining Rs 1,180 crore is being contributed by TEDT.