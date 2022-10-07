Key Decisions Taken in Assam Cabinet Meet

A number of key decisions were taken at the weekly Assam cabinet meeting held on Friday.

Decisions pertaining to reforming examination norms, providing relief to power consumers, boosting power generation, honouring Pratima Barua Pandey’s legacy, ensuring ease in functioning of schools, relief to ASEB pensioners, etc. were taken in the meeting.

This was stated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The key decisions include:

* The cabinet has approved issue of notification for holding regular examinations for student of classes V and VII at the end of every academic year as well as in manner and condition of holding back a child under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Act, 2019

* In a bid to avoid hike in tariff and provide relief to household consumers, Rs 190 crores power purchase subsidy was announced for the financial year 2022-23.

* Rs 300.7 crores have been approved along with re-appropriation proposal required for implementation of the 24 MW Karbi Langpi Middle II Hydro project

* The project is estimated to be completed within 36 months from the date of commencement

* The project will also give a significant boost to power generation of Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGCL) and enable it to meet the growing demand for power in the state

* Non-AA Financial sanction in respect of contribution towards ASEB Pension Fund amounting to Rs 285 crores to provide relief to ASEB pensioners

* The proposed scheme will benefit nearly 20,000 pensioners of ASEB or successor companies

* Assam Unified Building Byelaws, 2022 was approved for the master plan areas of Assam to upgrade existing building permits

* To honour the life and legacy of celebrated Goalpara folk singer and composer Padma Shri Pratima Barua Pandey, 12 bigha, 3 katha and 18 lessa land at Matibag have been acquired for developing a living musueum out of Hawakhana for Rs 15 crores

* Modifications have been introduced in the Guwahati Master Plan 2025 for Guwahati Metropolitan Area to accommodate provisions for implementation of Transit-oriented Development (TOD), identification of transit corridor, transit nodes and their respective influence areas

* Readjustment made in financial and administrative functions of overlapping schools between educational blocks in Barpeta, Baksa, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Nagaon, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts

* This will minimize administrative discrepancies in schools that are situated under the geographical area of a particular education block administered by another block