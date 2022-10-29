Mission Basundhara 2.0 Launched During Assam Cabinet Meeting

Mission Basundhara 2.0 was launched during the Assam Cabinet meeting on Saturday.

Assam Cabinet further took a few important decisions regarding welfare of OBC communities, promotion of wood-based industries, etc.

The following are the key decisions:

Mission Basundhara 2.0

Settlement of Annual Patta (AP) lands that have already been transferred from the original AP Holder to eligible occupant by granting Periodic Patta (PP) as per the Land Policy, 2019 with a view to confer permanent, heritable and transferable rights to the PP Holder.

Settlement of Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) land upto 1 Bigha of homestead land to selected categories of eligible occupants as PP land (after de-reservation of VGR/PGR and reservation of equivalent quantum of land as VGR/PGR)

Grant of ownership rights to occupancy tenants (Rayats) as per the Assam (Temporarily Settles Areas) Tenancy Act, 1971

Settlement of Government ‘khas’ land and ‘ceiling surplus’ land to eligible persons as per Land Policy, 2019

Conferring permanent, heritable and transferable rights to tribal people through settlement of their hereditary land upto 50 bighas in relaxation of Land Policy, 2019

Settlement of land for special cultivation (tea, coffee, rubber etc.) to indigenous growers as per Land Policy, 2019

Rollout of e - Khazana for online payment of land revenue, local tax, other fees

Rollout of Auto - mutation throughout Assam for Composite Land Transfer

Amending Land Policy to boost Mission Basundhara

Amendment to Land Policy, 2019 for insertion of definitions of indigenous persons, generation, hereditary land, provisions for settlement of hereditary land of tribal communities, settlement of VGR and PGR land to eligible occupiers as a one-time measure under Mission Basundhara 2.0 with effect till December 31, 2023 and restructuring Sub Divisional Land Advisory Committee

Rationalisation of premium rates for settlement of land in Guwahati city, municipal and revenue towns and rural areas for both homestead and ordinary cultivation purposes as a one-time measure

Aadhaar authentication for land related services

Circle Officers to be relieved from miscellaneous duties except statutory duties, law and order, elections, disaster management, census etc. to ensure quality and time-bound delivery of Mission services

Approximately 7328.19 cr approved for implementation of Mission

The 10 services of the first phase of Mission Basundhara will be continued via Assam Right to Public Services portal

Benefitting Moran and Matak communities

Separate enlistment accorded to Moran (SI No. 14) and Matak (SI No. 33) communities in OBC list of Assam

Presently, Moran and Matak communities are listed together at SI No. 14

'Limbu': Change of nomenclature

Nomenclature of "Lihu" changed to "Limbu" in OBC list of Assam as well as Central list

It was done keeping in view that although Lihu community is included as a sub-caste of Nepali community in OBC list of Assam, there is no "Lihu" sub-caste under Nepali community

'Bhujel' a sub-caste of Nepali Community

"Bhujel' to be recognised as a sub-caste of Nepali community in OBC list of Assam

This will ensure socio-economic development of Bhujel sub-caste, which shares the same status as that of Rai, Limbu, Magar, Thapa and Gurung sub-castes of Nepali community

Filip to Wood based Industries