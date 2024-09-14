Key Initiatives in Aerospace, Justice, and Sports Approved by Assam Cabinet

In a series of significant decisions, the Assam Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday has approved several key initiatives aimed at enhancing the state's infrastructure, justice system, and clean energy sector.
DASSAULT to Establish Centre of Excellence in Assam
Dassault Systèmes India Pvt Ltd is set to make a substantial investment in Assam, with the Cabinet approving the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (COE) in Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, and Electric Vehicle Industries. The company will invest ₹200 crore in this initiative, which will include external monitoring, advisory, and implementation support. The COE aims to impart domain-specific skills to engineering and science students and upskill existing employees. The initiative is expected to train around 3,000 engineering graduates in fields such as Robotics, Aerospace, Defence, and Artificial Intelligence.
Efforts to Reduce Case Pendency
In a move to alleviate case backlog and improve the efficiency of the judicial system, the Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for withdrawing petty and minor criminal cases. This policy, effective from October 21, 2022, aims to free up court time for serious offences and reduce jail congestion by releasing under-trial prisoners accused of minor crimes. Approximately 81,000 petty and minor cases are projected to be withdrawn by March 2024 under this new policy.
New Sports Stadium in Kokrajhar
To enhance sports infrastructure in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the Cabinet has given administrative approval for the construction of a state-of-the-art sports stadium in Kokrajhar at a cost of ₹107.89 crore. The stadium will feature a 13,500-seater football ground, an 8-lane synthetic running track, an Olympic-standard aquatic center with 750 seats, a 1,200-seater indoor stadium, and facilities for various sports including football, cricket, hockey, volleyball, tennis, and boxing.
New Flyover in Guwahati
The Cabinet has approved the construction of a flyover at the existing traffic signal near Downtown Hospital on Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Road (GS Road) in Guwahati. The project, estimated at ₹111.654 crore, aims to improve traffic management and includes components such as flyover and approaches with retaining walls, service roads, drainage, parking area development, and road safety enhancements.
Boosting Clean Energy in Assam
To address power shortages, the Cabinet has approved the procurement of 100 MW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Power from NTPC by Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). This move is expected to alleviate the shortfall in power supply during peak evening and night hours, contributing to more stable power availability in the state.
Upgradation of Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden
The Cabinet has also granted administrative approval for the modernization of the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati at a cost of ₹362.04 crore. The upgradation will enhance facilities and living conditions for the wildlife residents, including improved medical and quarantine facilities. This modernization aims to bring the zoo up to international standards and boost tourist footfall.