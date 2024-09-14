Key Initiatives in Aerospace, Justice, and Sports Approved by Assam Cabinet

DASSAULT to Establish Centre of Excellence in Assam

Dassault Systèmes India Pvt Ltd is set to make a substantial investment in Assam, with the Cabinet approving the establishment of a Centre of Excellence (COE) in Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, and Electric Vehicle Industries. The company will invest ₹200 crore in this initiative, which will include external monitoring, advisory, and implementation support. The COE aims to impart domain-specific skills to engineering and science students and upskill existing employees. The initiative is expected to train around 3,000 engineering graduates in fields such as Robotics, Aerospace, Defence, and Artificial Intelligence.