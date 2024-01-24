"Key Places Rahul Should Have Visited During Bharat Yatra, But He Didn't" - Assam CM Asks Why?

The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for allegedly stirring up trouble when they were denied permission to move in Batadrava Than (Nagaon) on the day of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, however, they neglected to visit places such as Maa Kamakhya Temple, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra, Shri Shri Hayagriva Madhav Mandir, Poa Mecca Dargah Sarif, Barpeta Satra, for a "Darshan" amid the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
The chief minister alleged that the event in Nagaon two days ago was staged solely for media attention and to cause instability in the state.
Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “If Rahul Gandhi genuinely admires Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, he could have visited the Barpeta Satra, which he built. He could possibly have gone to Patbaushi Satra in Barpeta, which was also created by Srimanta Sankardev. Why didn't he stop for a moment and pay his respects to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra in Jalukbari? If he actually admires Hindu culture, why didn't he pay a visit to the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Nilachal Hills, Guwahati? The Congress party's primary goal was to cause turmoil in Assam with their Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra."
The chief minister also confirmed that a case has been registered against the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and he will be arrested after the Lok Sabha Polls.
“We will not arrest Rahul Gandhi at this time because some would term it is a political move. The case has been registered. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will look into the case, and we have enough evidence to show how Rahul Gandhi and his brigade incited the mob to attack the state police force by smashing the police barricades. They attempted to create chaos in the city yesterday, but we were able to control the situation. Thus, we will not make it political and will wait till the appropriate time after the Lok Sabha elections,” added CM Sarma.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that an FIR has been officially registered against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party General Secretary KC Venugopal, National Students' Union of India All India Congress Committee Incharge Kanhaiya Kumar, and several others.
CM Sarma, addressing the recent incidents of violence, provocation, damage to public property, and assaults on police personnel by Congress members, stated in ‘X’, " With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act.”