The think tank of the Assam Agitation, Khanin Mahanta passed away on Wednesday at Barpeta Medical College and Hospital (BMCH).

He was admitted to BMCH on Monday due to breathing issues.

Born in 1947, Mahanta was suffering from prolonged neurological diseased

He is survived by wife, son and two daughters.

Khanin was one of the founders of Asom Gana Parishad.

He was also Chairman of Assam Government Marketing Corporation Limited in the year 1985 and Chairman of Escort Bank in 1996.