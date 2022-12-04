Assam

Kidnapped Businessman From Assam Rescued in Mizoram

Pratidin Bureau

A kidnapped businessman from Assam was rescued in Mizoram by a special police team on Sunday.

According to sources, the businessman, identified as Selim Uddin Barbhuyan, was found at a house of a Mizo divorcee woman in Vairengti.

The police have arrested the kidnapper however, refused to disclose the name.

It is suspected that the victim and accused persons had some financial of Local kuccha tamul trade.

ADGP (Law and Order) GP Singh informed, “The victim has been recovered from Vairengti, Mizoram by a special police team. He was found in a house of a Mizo divorcee woman, who reportedly runs an illegal racket at Varengti. The victim and the accused persons had some financial of Local Kuccha Tamul trade.”

Notably, some miscreants kidnapped Selim by threatening him with sharp weapons from Silchar on Saturday night.

The assailants had also demanded ransom to his family for his release.

