‘Strong, with Lot of Hope’: Pele after Reports of Move to Palliative Care

The Brazilian football legend Pele said on Saturday that he is ‘strong with a lot of hope’ after an outpour of concern in social media following unconfirmed reports of him being shifted to palliative care.

Pele in his official Instagram handle posted, “My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I’m strong, with a lot hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.”

“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too!” the post added.

Meanwhile, the Albert Einstein Hospital, where is admitted currently, issued a statement, “Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to the Hospital Israelite Albert Einstein last Tuesday (29) for a reassessment of chemotherapy of the colon tumor, identified in September 2021. He is still in treatment and his state of health remains stable. It has also responded well to care for respiratory infection, not showing any worsening in his condition in the last 24 hours.”