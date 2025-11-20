Kirip Chaliha Raises Allegations of Corruption, Misuse of Power Against Assam CM

In a press briefing, Congress member Kirip Chaliha raised concerns over the security situation in India’s north-eastern region, highlighting three main issues linked to Assam’s governance and regional stability.

Chaliha referred to recent statements by Muhammad Yunus, who allegedly commented on unrest in the north-east and suggested strategic measures targeting the so-called “Chicken Neck” corridor. Chaliha stressed that the Indian government must take these concerns seriously to safeguard national security.

He criticised the current Assam leadership under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, alleging that domestic and regional policies have undermined stability in the north-east.

Chaliha accused the Chief Minister of fostering divisions, both on religious and ethnic lines, and pointed to recent events in Manipur and Assam as examples of mismanagement and deliberate political manoeuvring.

The briefing also raised questions about the handling of Zubeen Garg’s death, claiming political influence has obstructed the investigation.

Allegations were made about the misuse of administrative powers, including police pressure and questionable financial dealings with foreign entities.

Chaliha further criticised the state government for alleged corruption, including irregular commissions in construction projects and personal wealth accumulation, demanding accountability and transparency.

He criticised the political trajectory in Assam, noting that former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had been removed after electoral defeat, paving the way for Himanta Biswa Sharma.

He alleged that Sharma is linked to major scandals in the state, including commission-based construction deals, and accused him of misusing authority for personal and political gain.

Further calls were made for transparency regarding the CM’s family assets, a proper investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death, and the disclosure of body doubles of Rahul Gandhi.

