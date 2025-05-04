KLO Leader Tapan Roy Nabbed in Dhubri, Five Others Held Across Assam

The Crime Branch has intensified its operations against insurgent elements across Assam and the Northeast. In a recent success, the agency apprehended Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) leader Tapan Roy from Agomoni in Dhubri district. Roy had been operating underground for a long period.

Before Tapan’s arrest, five other hardcore militants had already been apprehended in the ongoing crackdown. Among them, Biswajit Roy was arrested from Beltola in Guwahati, while Sanjay Barman was nabbed from Gauripur in Baksa district. Both individuals were reportedly maintaining ties with the banned outfit ULFA (Independent).

In a parallel operation near the Meghalaya border, three linkmen associated with the NSCN were arrested. They have been identified as Y. Nemkha, Yamon Konyak, and S. Hengnai Konyak.

So far, a total of six hardcore militants with affiliations to various insurgent groups active in the Northeast have been arrested in the sustained crackdown. The Crime Branch continues its relentless pursuit to dismantle insurgent networks and ensure peace and security in the region.

