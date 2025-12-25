KMSS Leader Lauds Sivasagar’s Religious Coexistence, Condemns Vandalism in Nalbari

As Christmas celebrations take place across Assam, KMSS leader Bidyut Saikia attended the festivities at Sivasagar Central Church and emphasized the region’s long-standing tradition of religious harmony.

Located near Sivasagar Borpukhuri, the church, established in 1845, sits in a historic area where the Sivadol temple stands in front, a mosque at the back, and a Buddha Vihar to the left. Saikia said, “This historic site reflects the spiritual coexistence of all religions, which is the identity of the Assamese people. Assamese culture does not differentiate between religions.”

The church, he noted, draws people from all faiths, and even those who do not follow Christianity gather to celebrate the festival, showcasing the inclusive spirit of the region.

Saikia strongly condemned the vandalism at Nalbari, where members identifying themselves with Bajrang Dal had damaged Christmas items. “This is not the identity of the Assamese people. Such acts insult the Christian faith and violate Assam’s tradition of religious harmony. Police must take legal action against the culprits,” he said.

He urged the public to appreciate Assam’s historic sites, where religious institutions of different faiths coexist side by side, and stressed that differences between religions should never be fostered in the state.

