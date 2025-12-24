VHP, Bajrang Dal Raid Nalbari Shops, Burn Christmas Goods to ‘Uphold Cultural Roots’

On the eve of Christmas, members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal conducted raids on shops selling Christmas-related items in Nalbari town, destroying and burning merchandise, including gifts and decorations.

A group of 15–20 activists first targeted a shop near the Digambar Jain Temple in the town centre, vandalising and setting fire to items stocked for Christmas. They later moved to commercial establishments such as Vishal Shopping Mall, Smart Point, and V Mart, carrying out similar destruction.

Sources said the VHP and Bajrang Dal had issued a prior warning to shopkeepers three days ago, instructing them not to sell Christmas goods. Some shopkeepers reportedly ignored or were unaware of the warning, prompting the raids.

Speaking to the media, a member of the organisation said, “We have been visiting shops across the area and burning items being sold for Christmas. Despite repeated warnings, shopkeepers continued selling these goods. Christmas is not a festival of Hindus or Indian tradition, and therefore it should not be celebrated here.”

The member added, “We have observed children dressing up as Santa Claus during Christmas. Instead, they should participate in traditional religious festivities, such as performing in Bhaona during Raksha Bandhan, rather than adopting foreign customs. It is important to uphold and preserve our cultural roots.”

The incident has raised concerns among local business communities over safety and enforcement of cultural directives. Authorities have not yet issued a comment on the matter.

