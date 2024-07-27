KMSS Leader Suffers Violent Attack by Gang of Assailants in Jonai

The assault is believed to be a result of an RTI that Pao had filed against an official of the Mising Autonomous Council, sources said.

According to Saif Pao, he was forcefully taken to a far-off area by a group of assailants inside a sack this morning and attacked by rods, stones and other sharp weapons.

Hospitalized Pao narrating the horrific incident said, "This morning, some unidentified men stuffed me inside and sack and took me to a distant location. They then attacked me, giving death threats stating that even if I die, they would not be affected. They questioned me why I had filed an RTI against a man who had been working for the community. They spared my life only after I accepted that I would not file any case against the council or TMPK."