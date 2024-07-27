KMSS Leader Suffers Violent Attack by Gang of Assailants in Jonai
The Vice President of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) was allegedly brutally attacked by assailants in Assam’s Jonai on Saturday.
According to information received, a gang of assailants physically attacked KMSS Vice President Saif Pao with sharp weapons in Jonai's Mising Kristi Bhawan.
The assault is believed to be a result of an RTI that Pao had filed against an official of the Mising Autonomous Council, sources said.
According to Saif Pao, he was forcefully taken to a far-off area by a group of assailants inside a sack this morning and attacked by rods, stones and other sharp weapons.
Hospitalized Pao narrating the horrific incident said, "This morning, some unidentified men stuffed me inside and sack and took me to a distant location. They then attacked me, giving death threats stating that even if I die, they would not be affected. They questioned me why I had filed an RTI against a man who had been working for the community. They spared my life only after I accepted that I would not file any case against the council or TMPK."
The KMSS leader, who sustained brutal injuries in the attack, was rushed to a hospital in Dibrugarh district for immediate medical attention. Till the filing of this report, Pao is undergoing treatment at the hospital in a critical condition.
Meanwhile, the KMSS has condemned the attack in the strongest terms and has accused the police administration of not taking action against it so far.