KMSS Questions SIT’s Credibility, Seeks Answers From Assam CM

After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly stated that Zubeen Garg’s death appeared to be a “murder,” the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) launched a scathing attack on the state government and the Special Investigation Team (SIT), alleging serious inconsistencies and selective questioning in the ongoing probe.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday, KMSS leaders raised several uncomfortable questions Regarding Zubeen death case.

The organization questioned why Tanmoy Phukan, who was reportedly present at the yacht party in Singapore, was released immediately after a brief interrogation.

“If Tanmoy Phukan was part of the yacht gathering, why was he let off so easily after a mere questioning?” the KMSS spokesperson asked.

They further pointed to Mriganka Saikia, another individual whose name allegedly appeared on the list of people who travelled to Singapore during that period.

“Why has the SIT not recorded Mriganka Saikia’s statement yet? Despite being an Indian citizen, why is he being treated leniently?” KMSS questioned.

The organization also sought clarity on how a tea vendor and a member of a local Bihu committee came to be linked with such a case.

“What connection does a roadside tea seller or a Bihu committee have with the circumstances leading to Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore?

The group also alleged that during Zubeen’s time in Singapore, no one from his close circle could confirm his whereabouts.

Taking direct aim at Chief Minister Sarma, KMSS accused him of attempting to shield Shyamkanu Mahanta.“The Chief Minister seems to be protecting Ashok Singhal like he is protecting Shyamkanu Mahanta, who has been accused of land encroachment in Rajesh Jalan’s name.

