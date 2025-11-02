"CM Has Insulted The People of Assam": KMSS Targets Himanta, Singhal

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has strongly criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his political manoeuvres and actions concerning Zubeen Kshetra.

The organisation stated that bringing people to Zubeen Kshetra for political purposes has deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Assam. “By doing this, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has insulted the people of Assam,” KMSS remarked, expressing concern over the growing politicisation of the site.

KMSS also criticised the state government’s handling of the investigation process related to the matter, questioning the transparency and fairness of the actions taken so far.

Furthermore, the organisation addressed the issue concerning the36 bighas of land owned by Ashok Singhal near Zubeen Kshetra. They asked, “How did land with no proper survey records end up with Singhal?”

KMSS emphasised that Singhal cannot claim Dimoria’s land under any circumstances, and insisted that the land associated with Zubeen Kshetra must be returned to its rightful purpose for the public and cultural heritage.

