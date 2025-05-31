KMSS Slams Shrinkhal Chaliha, Labels Him a "Government’s Pet Tiger"

In a scathing rebuttal, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has sharply criticized Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha for his recent statements undermining KMSS’s role in Assam’s socio-political movements. Branding him as a “government’s pet tiger” and a “remote-controlled puppet,” KMSS leaders accused Chaliha of intentionally weakening people’s struggles in the state.

KMSS Questions Shrinkhal Chaliha’s Contribution to Assam’s Mass Movements

Responding to Chaliha’s allegation that KMSS has never led a successful movement, KMSS leader Bidyut Saikia challenged his credibility:

“Where was Shrinkhal Chaliha and his Bir Lachit Sena when we were spearheading the anti-dam movement? When Akhil Gogoi was imprisoned for opposing toll gates or when we stood up for farmers’ land rights—was he even around?”

Saikia also pointed out that KMSS has never solicited donations for its movements. “Our members worked in the fields during the day and protested in the streets—they earned their livelihood while leading mass agitations,” he added.

“This is Not Nationalism,” Says KMSS

KMSS took a strong stand against what it described as Shrinkhal Chaliha’s distorted version of nationalism.

“If harassing five Bihari barbers or humiliating ten laborers from Lower Assam defines nationalism for Shrinkhal, we reject it completely,” the organization said.

They further asserted that during protests against Naga encroachment, KMSS had reclaimed over 200 bighas of land. “Where was Shrinkhal then? Sleeping comfortably?” they questioned.

Challenge to Take On Adani, Ambani and the Governments

The KMSS also highlighted their protest during the visit of Jeet Adani, younger son of Gautam Adani, to Dhubri, urging Chaliha to demonstrate the same courage by raising his voice against the state and central governments.

“If Shrinkhal claims to stand for Assamese interests, let him challenge corporate giants like Ambani and Adani, who are trying to grab lands in Palashbari and Karbi Anglong. But he lacks the spine,” Saikia stated.

KMSS Alleges Hypocrisy and Secret Deals

The organization accused Shrinkhal’s outfit of previously targeting migrant laborers in Upper Assam, yet now remaining silent even as those same groups work openly in brick kilns across the region. “Is there some kind of secret deal with the kiln owners?” KMSS questioned.

They also raised suspicions over Shrinkhal's sudden silence regarding Ranjit Saikia, a controversial ward member under the Jorhat Municipal Board. Shrinkhal had earlier accused Saikia and one Azad Choudhury—allegedly a Bangladeshi national—of acquiring multiple tenders using forged documents. Despite a court order for a probe, no action has been taken, KMSS said.

“People are questioning why Shrinkhal stopped speaking about Ranjit after a reported hotel meeting. Is this not political hypocrisy?” Saikia asked.

KMSS Demands Action Over “Goonda Tax” Admission

KMSS also demanded to know why no legal action has been taken against Shrinkhal Chaliha despite his public admission of collecting “goonda tax” in Assam.

“Why hasn’t he been arrested yet? Is there protection from certain media outlets or political parties?” KMSS leaders asked.

KMSS Issues Stern Warning to Shrinkhal Chaliha

Concluding their response, KMSS sent a strong message to Shrinkhal Chaliha:

“Just because you have a mouth doesn’t mean you should speak irresponsibly.”

