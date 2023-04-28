Know How Assam is Preparing To Deal With Flood Situation This Year

Ahead of the monsoon this year, Assam Minister of Water Resources, Pijush Hazarika on Friday claimed that he had assessed the complete repair of 41 damaged sites on 26 embankments throughout the state, as well as three other sites where miscreants caused damage during the last monsoon.
The minister earlier addressed a review meeting with the Department of Water Resources' chief engineer, senior engineers, and executive engineers at the Assam Water Centre in Basistha, Guwahati.
Addressing the media here in Guwahati, Hazarika said, “I don't know if we can 100% eliminate the flood problem in the state, but, at least let us prepare ourselves to deal and fight with this issue. I also checked the status of ongoing work at several locations and reviewed the construction of ring bunds, sluice gates, and other structures. In addition, I gave tight instructions for the advanced deployment of flood and erosion preventive measures in all riverine areas of Assam prior to the upcoming monsoon, as well as for close monitoring of the area are most prone to floods and erosion.”
The minister after identifying 108 vulnerable spots in Assam, have directed the department to take preventive measures within the next 15 days.
“During the monsoon season, I have asked the department to remain vigilant in all districts and complete all ongoing projects on time,” Hazarika added.
The minister also shared an abstract of status of vulnerable embankments in Assam which says that the Lakhimpur district in Assam has the highest number of weak embankments with 13.
The minister has also revealed that almost 10 lakh geo bags have been deployed to deal with the flood situation in vulnerable locations.
Notably, Assam with its vast network of rivers is prone to natural disasters like flood and erosion which has a negative impact on overall development of the state. The Brahmaputra and Barak River with more than 50 numbers of tributaries feeding them, causes the flood devastation in the monsoon period each year. The flood and erosion problem of Assam is singularly different from other states so far as extent and duration of flooding and magnitude of erosion is concerned and is probably the most acute and unique in the country.