Kokrajhar Court Sentences Murder Convict To 10 Years In Jail

The Kokrajhar district and sessions court in Assam on Monday gave its verdict in a murder case and sentenced the convict to 10 years in prison.
The individual, identified as one Deepu Narzary was found guilty by the court in connection with a 2021 murder case and sent to 10 years of imprisonment.
Moreover, the court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, failing to pay which, the term of the sentence will be extended by another six months, the court said in its verdict.
It may be noted that a case had been filed against Deepu Narzary at the Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station. He had been accused of committing the murder during peak Covid-19 in the year 2021.
The victim in the case, one Sibu Prasad, a resident of Hatimatha village in Kokrajhar, was murdered by Deepu Narzary, it was established.