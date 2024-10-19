Kokrajhar District Bans Illegal Lotteries Following HC Directive

In a decisive move to curb illegal lottery operations, both offline and online, the District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, Masanda M. Pertin, has announced a formal ban on such activities within the district.
This directive aligns with the recent ruling by the Gauhati High Court, which responded to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting unauthorized lottery practices across Assam.
The High Court's intervention was prompted by growing concerns regarding the proliferation of unregulated lotteries, leading to the issuance of orders to the State Government. As part of the Court's directives, all District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to refrain from granting permissions for any lottery operations and to take immediate action against violators.
Acting in accordance with these instructions from the Home and Political Department of the Government of Assam, District Magistrate Pertin has utilized the powers granted under Section 163 of the Assam Police Act to enforce this prohibition. The ban is effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice.
"Violators of this order will face stringent legal repercussions under the relevant provisions of the law," stated Pertin. He emphasized the importance of compliance, urging individuals and organizations to strictly adhere to the ban and avoid any engagement in illegal lottery activities.
This crackdown aims to protect the interests of the public and maintain the integrity of lawful gaming practices within the district.
The District Magistrate's office will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure adherence to the order and to safeguard citizens from potential exploitation associated with illegal lotteries.