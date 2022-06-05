Assam: 1 Person Injured after Miscreants Open Fire, 2 Arrested

Two persons have been arrested in connection to the firing incident that took place at Serfanguri in Kokrajhar district of Assam on Saturday evening.

The two persons have been arrested for interrogation by the police. The arrested duo has been identified as Uttam Roy and Mridul Roy.

According to reports, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants fired upon a small businessman identified as Sunil Mandal at Narabari area at around 8:30 pm on Saturday. Mandal was in his shop when the incident occurred.

The victim suffered major injuries in his chest and was admitted at the Lower Assam Hospital in Bongaigaon for treatment.

Meanwhile, Sunil Mandal’s son Manoj Mandal said that some unknown person had called them on May 27 and demanded Rs 2 lakhs from his father.

He said, “Someone had called us on May 27 demanding Rs 2 lakhs. I have saved the entire call recording. I lodged an FIR on the same day in the Serfanguri police station but no action was taken by the police.”

Speaking about the incident he said, “My father was sitting in our shop next to our house yesterday when two boys who came on a bike fired on my father. He has been injured and was shifted to the hospital immediately.”

