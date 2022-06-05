Miscreants Open Fire on Businessman in Assam

One person has been seriously injured after miscreants opened fire on him in Chirang district of Assam on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 am at Amteka market under Amguri Police Station.

The injured person has been identified as Anil Ishwary (55), a small businessman of Amteka. Anil has been critically injured after receiving three bullet injuries. He has been shot in his chest and hand.

Anil is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition at the Lower Assam Hospital in Bongaigaon.

According to reports, the victim was fired upon by miscreants through the window of his house when he was sleeping.

A team of police officials from Bijni in Chirang is currently investigating the incident. However, the reason for which the incident took place is not yet ascertained.

Anil Ishwary’s wife said that unidentified miscreants came to their house at midnight and fired upon her husband.

She said, “My husband is the owner of a hardware shop. There was no demand or threat from any one earlier. We are very shocked and do not have any idea why the firing took place.”

It may be mentioned that another firing incident occurred at Serfanguri in Kokrajhar district on Saturday evening. Miscreants opened fire upon a businessman identified as Sunil Mandal.

