Kokrajhar Medical College Receives NMC Nod for 100 MBBS Seats

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given its approval to Assam’s 10th medical college in Kokrajhar district.

Following this approval, the Kokrajhar Medical College will start its MBBS classes with 100 students from this academic session.

Meanwhile sharing the news through a tweet, Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Happy to share that Kokrajhar Medical College has received the approval of the National Medical Commission for 100 MBBS seats. This will take our total number of MBBS seats to 1300, a marked improvement from 726 in 2017.