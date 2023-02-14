Kokrajhar Medical College Receives NMC Nod for 100 MBBS Seats

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given its approval to Assam’s 10th medical college in Kokrajhar district.
Following this approval, the Kokrajhar Medical College will start its MBBS classes with 100 students from this academic session.
Meanwhile sharing the news through a tweet, Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Happy to share that Kokrajhar Medical College has received the approval of the National Medical Commission for 100 MBBS seats. This will take our total number of MBBS seats to 1300, a marked improvement from 726 in 2017.
“The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has examined the assessor’s report on January 31 for assessing the availability of the faculty, their experience, publication and residents/ tutors, nursing and paramedical staff available with other facilities available at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital under the Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences for starting of MBBS course for the academic year 2023-24 and decided as under approved for 100 MBBS seats,” the chairman of MARB of NMC informed the principal of Kokrajhar Medical College (KMC).
“In view of the approval of 100 MBBS seats, the commission has decided to obtain undertaking/essential documents for issue of Letter of permission for starting/ increase in seats for this academic session,” the letter said.
The MARB also asked the KMC to provide all infrastructural facilities in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff, building equipment and hospital facilities as per NMC norms.