Kokrajhar Rape Case: Accused Shot While Attempting Escape

Kokrajhar remained tense on Sunday after police shot and injured the prime accused in the rape of a mentally challenged woman during what officials described as an attempted escape from custody.

The incident took place near the Rani Ghuli area when the accused, Rafikul Islam, was being escorted from a safe location to the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kokrajhar. According to police, the situation spiralled out of control when Islam asked for a toilet break during the journey.

Police sources said that during the stop, the accused allegedly snatched a weapon from an accompanying policeman, assaulted him and tried to flee. In the ensuing scuffle, police opened fire to stop his escape. Islam sustained a bullet injury to his waist, while two police personnel were also injured in the confrontation.

The accused, a resident of Chapar in Dhubri district, was first taken to Kokrajhar RNB Civil Hospital for preliminary treatment and later shifted to Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical care.

Islam, a labourer working with a construction firm, was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of an orphaned and mentally unstable woman at a labour camp near Patharughat under Kokrajhar police station limits. Police said the woman, who often wanders along roadsides, was allegedly lured into a shack at the camp on Saturday and raped. Attempts were also made to suppress the crime, officials added.

The incident triggered widespread public outrage, with angry residents taking to the streets across Kokrajhar town. Protesters blocked roads, disrupted traffic and demanded strict punishment for the accused, with some even calling for capital punishment.

Tensions escalated further on Sunday after the World Hindu Federation’s Kokrajhar District Committee called a 12-hour bandh starting at 6 am. The shutdown brought normal life in the headquarters of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to a standstill.

Anticipating possible law and order issues, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to prevent any further escalation.

Police said the situation is being closely monitored, and investigations into the rape case are continuing as security remains tightened across sensitive areas of Kokrajhar.

