Kokrajhar Tension: “Punish the Culprit, Not the Community”, Says Hagrama Mohilary

A series of violent incidents were reported in Kokrajhar town on January 11 in connection with protests over the alleged rape of a mentally challenged woman, prompting the district administration to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to reports, an old mosque in Kokrajhar town was attacked late at night by a group of people who allegedly raised religious slogans while vandalising the structure. Window panes and doors of the mosque were broken, causing damage to the property.

The protests were triggered following the alleged rape of a mentally challenged woman by a man identified as Rafikul Islam. Public demonstrations were held in different parts of the town, which later led to sporadic clashes and incidents of violence.

During the night, a picnic bus named Ma Sarada was also attacked in Kokrajhar. The bus was returning from Balajan in Dhubri district to Sarlapara near the India–Bhutan border when it came under attack. Several students travelling in the bus sustained injuries and were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

In view of the situation, the district administration-imposed Section 163 BNSS to prevent further escalation. Security arrangements were strengthened in sensitive areas of the town.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in Kokrajhar town on Wednesday, demanding strict action against those involved in the alleged rape case.

Reacting to the incident, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary said that wrongdoing cannot be attributed to an entire community because of the actions of a few individuals.

“Bad people exist in every community. Identifying such individuals and ensuring they are punished is the responsibility of the administration,” Mohilary said.

He stressed that it was wrong to malign an entire society or community for the actions of one or two individuals. “Those who commit crimes must be arrested and punished, but blaming or targeting an entire community because of such incidents is neither justified nor acceptable,” he added.

