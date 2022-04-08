Kokrajhar Rape & Murder Case: 3 Accused Awarded Death Sentence

A fast-track court in Assam awarded death sentence to three accused in the rape and murder of two girls last year in Kokrajhar.

The trio was convicted in the case on April 6.

The trio Muzamil Sheikh, Najibul Ali Sheikh & Farizul were awarded the death sentence by special judge C Chaturvedi of Kokrajhar fast-track court on Friday.

The accused were arrested on June 14, 2021, days after the girls were found murdered.

The incident had led to a huge outcry, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the incident.

A gang of Muslim youth abducted two minor girls in the Abhayukti area of Kokrajhar district on June 11, 2021. The youths gang-raped and murdered the girls and hanged them to a tree.

The two girls were reportedly sisters who went missing from home when their family members had gone to the paddy field for harvesting.

Also Read: 7 Bengaluru Schools Receive Bomb Threat