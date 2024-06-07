Kokrajhar Residents Launch Indefinite Protest Against Hospital Merger & Relocation

Residents of Kokrajhar have launched an indefinite protest dharna against the Assam Health Department's plan to relocate several departments from Kokrajhar RNB Civil Hospital to the newly established Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital. This decision has triggered widespread discontent among locals, who argue that it will inconvenience patients and disrupt medical services.
The protest commenced on Friday, drawing hundreds of participants, including community leaders and former political figures, who oppose the move. They assert that transferring these vital departments will hinder access to healthcare, particularly for those who depend on RNB Civil Hospital for medical treatment.
Former Assam Minister Pramila Rani Brahma criticized the government's decision, deeming it shortsighted and harmful to public welfare. She stressed the importance of maintaining comprehensive services at RNB Civil Hospital to ensure healthcare accessibility for all.
Brahma emphasized that while the establishment of Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital is positive, it should not compromise existing facilities serving a significant population. She urged the government to reconsider and engage with the community to find a more equitable solution.
Protesters have vowed to continue their dharna until the government reverses its decision. They demand that all departments remain at RNB Civil Hospital and that both institutions effectively address the healthcare needs of Kokrajhar's residents.