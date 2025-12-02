Assam Karatekars Won 22 Medals at 35th All India Full Contact Kyokushin Karate Tournament

The 35th All India Full Contact Kyokushin Karate Tournament was held on 30th November 2025 at the Parade Ground Sports Complex, Dehradun. Fifteen participants from the Kyokushin Warrior Academy, Guwahati, under the guidance of trainers Abhishek Thakur and Ambika Dutta, showcased an impressive performance, securing a total of 22 medals.
In the Kumite category, gold medals were won by Shriya Dutta, Smritishikha Rahang, Momi Rabha, Bikash Das, and Jurashi Das. Silver went to Aniruddha Khataniar, Varun Malla Bujar Barua, and Bhabona Hazarika, while bronze medalists included Hrishita Dutta, Baby Rahang, Barnit Goswami, Krishiv Bhattacharjee, Manjit Rai, and Rudrakshi Kashyap.
In the Kata section, gold medals were claimed by Dr. Sunil Malla Bujar Barua, Hrishita Dutta, Baby Rahang, Momi Rabha, Rudrakshi Kashyap, Jurashi Das, and Bhabona Hazarika. Smritishikha Rahang secured a silver medal in the category.
The strong showing highlighted the Academy’s growing prominence in national-level Kyokushin Karate competitions.
