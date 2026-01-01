Kyokushin Warrior Academy Students Win 5 Medals at Friendship Cup 2025

The 3rd International Friendship Cup 2025 Full Contact Karate Tournament was successfully held on December 27th and 28th, 2025, at the Pritinagar Tarun Sangha Club in Payradanga, Kolkata. The two-day event brought together talented karatekas from across India and abroad, showcasing their skills in a highly competitive environment.

Representing Kyokushin Warrior Academy, Guwahati, five karatekas participated under the expert guidance of trainers Abhishek Thakur and Ambika Dutta. The students delivered impressive performances in the Kumite section, securing a total of five medals and demonstrating the academy’s growing reputation in national-level karate competitions.

In the Kumite category, Baby Rahang claimed the gold medal with a series of precise and powerful techniques, reflecting rigorous training and discipline. Momi Rabha and Krishiv Bhattacharjee earned silver medals, showcasing determination and strategic combat skills against tough opponents. Bikash Das secured a bronze medal, while Bhabona Hazarika finished in 4th place, narrowly missing a podium finish but displaying notable skill and sportsmanship throughout the matches.

Trainers Thakur and Dutta expressed pride in their students’ achievements, emphasising that the results reflected both hard work and consistent guidance. “Our athletes have worked tirelessly over the past year, and their performance at the Friendship Cup is a testament to their dedication and focus,” said Abhishek Thakur.

The tournament provided a platform for young karatekas to gain exposure, test their abilities against high-level competition, and strengthen camaraderie with peers from different regions. Kyokushin Warrior Academy’s participation and success at this event further cements its status as a leading centre for martial arts training in Assam.