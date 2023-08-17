Labourers from Assam Trapped in Arunachal Pradesh by Contractor

At least 10 labourers hailing from Assam’s Lakhimpur district are trapped in Arunachal Pradesh by their contractor as he is allegedly not allowing them to return to their homes, reports emerged on Thursday.
The labourers hailing from Naoboicha were taken to Arunachal Pradesh’s Koloriang for work where they are allegedly being tortured by their contractor who is not allowing them to return to their hometown.
The family members of the labourers have alleged that due to working overnight, their health conditions have deteriorated. They also sent a video to their families crying for help to return from there.
After receiving the video, the families have approached the Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) demanding the release of the labourers at the earliest.