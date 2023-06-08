What’s Going on in Assam’s Ledo? 2 Miners Found Dead in Rat Hole Mine

In a tragic incident, bodies of two coal miners were recovered from an illegal rat-hole mine at Ledo in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
According to reports, the bodies of two miners were recovered on Wednesday from a rate hole mine at the Molo Pahar area under the Ledo police station in the Tinsukia district.
Police suspect that they died due to inhalation of some poisonous gas like methane at the illegal mine in Ledo.
One of the two killed miners has been identified as Nayan Phukan, son of Rupeshwar Phukan, a resident of the Itakhuli area of Ledo.
The identity of the second miner is yet not been ascertained.
Sources said they worked under the supervision of one Kitesh Debnath, who runs the illegal coal trade in Ledo.
Speaking to the media, grieving mother of Nayan Phukan said, “I was completely shattered after learning that my son is no more. I got the news in the evening hours from my neighbors. I being told that Nayan was working under Kshitish Debnath, thus, he will have to compensate, though he had not contacted me. But, I urge Kshitish to come forward and support us with monetary assistance amidst this difficult period. We had already burdened with a hefty sum of Rs 10,000 to cover the expenses of their son's post-mortem procedure.”
It may be mentioned that Nayan Phukan, a 26 years old youth, tragically lost his life while dutifully carrying out his work.
Meanwhile, the distraught father shares their initial state of uncertainty upon receiving the news on the fateful night of June 7.
“We don’t know what exactly happened with our son. At around 7 pm we learnt that he is no more. At first, we couldn’t believe that he is dead, but, after enquiring with the police, his body was recovered from the mining site. We couldn’t see his lifeless body properly. There are some injury marks on his back, but police told us to back off. His body was kept at Margherita police station currently. We were told that he was working under Kshitish, but, how far it is true, I am not sure,” said the father.
Earlier this year, Assam police located the body of Pranjal Moran, who is believed to have been brutally murdered by notorious coal thieves from the Tirap Colliery in Ledo.
Informing about the development, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took to his official Twitter handle saying, "Assam police has kept its promise to Smt Urvashi Moran. The mortal remains of Late Pranjal Moran have been recovered by team led by IGP Jitmal Doley. We remain committed to further lawful action."