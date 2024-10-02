Labourer's Death Near Jagiroad Semiconductor Plant Sparks Safety Concerns

A tragic incident unfolded at the semiconductor project site in Assam’s Jagiroad, where a labourer lost his life after falling while working.
The victim identified as Mojibur Rahman sustained critical injuries after the fall on September 28 and tragically passed away the following day at the hospital.
Rahman, along with several other labourers, had been employed by Tayyab Ali on behalf of construction company KD Iron and Steel to demolish the abandoned houses of the Nagaon paper mill at the project site.
Allegations have surfaced that the labourers were put to work without adequate safety measures in place, raising concerns about their well-being.
Despite the serious nature of the incident, Tayyab Ali, who was responsible for managing the workers, allegedly attempted to cover up the incident.
Additionally, the concerned departmental authorities reportedly made efforts to suppress the matter rather than addressing it transparently.
In response, the grieving family of the victim lodged an FIR at the Jagiroad Police Station on Wednesday, demanding a thorough investigation into the incident and appropriate compensation for their loss. The Jagiroad police have since launched an investigation to uncover the details of the case.
This tragic accident has highlighted the dangers faced by labourers at construction sites and the urgent need for enforcing safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.