Lachit Borphukan, Kamakhya Temple To Feature In Assam's R-Day Tableau

Ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, preparations are underway to take out Assam’s tableau at the parade to be held in the national capital.

According to reports, the Assam tableau this year will feature the revered Kamakhya temple in Guwahati along with legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

Moreover, a group of Bihu dancers will be performing the heritage dance of Assam at this year’s Republic Day parade. The group of dancers is being led by Ranjit Gogoi.

It may be noted that Assam celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of the legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. The state government made efforts to make the story of Lachit Borphukan known to every youth in the state as well as across India.

PM Modi had tweeted on the occasion, “Greetings on Lachit Diwas. This Lachit Diwas is special because we mark the 400th birth anniversary of the great Lachit Borphukan. He epitomised unparalleled courage. He placed the well-being of people above everything else and was a just as well as visionary leader.”