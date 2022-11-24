Lachit Borphukan's 400th Birth Anniversary Observed Across Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter on the occasion of 400th Birth Anniversary of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan to greet the people.

He called the occasion special while remembering the legend as a “just as well as visionary leader”.

PM Modi tweeted, “Greetings on Lachit Diwas. This Lachit Diwas is special because we mark the 400th birth anniversary of the great Lachit Borphukan. He epitomised unparalleled courage. He placed the well-being of people above everything else and was a just as well as visionary leader.”

In reply, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the Prime Minister.

CM Sarma wrote, “Grateful Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji for your inspiring words on Mahabir Lachit Barphukan, who is our national icon.”

“Assam looks forward to your inspiring guidance & speech tomorrow as you join the celebrations to mark #400YearsOfLachitBarphukan in New Delhi,” he further wrote.