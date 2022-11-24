Lachit Borphukan's 400th Birth Anniversary Observed Across Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter on the occasion of 400th Birth Anniversary of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan to greet the people.
He called the occasion special while remembering the legend as a “just as well as visionary leader”.
PM Modi tweeted, “Greetings on Lachit Diwas. This Lachit Diwas is special because we mark the 400th birth anniversary of the great Lachit Borphukan. He epitomised unparalleled courage. He placed the well-being of people above everything else and was a just as well as visionary leader.”
In reply, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the Prime Minister.
CM Sarma wrote, “Grateful Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji for your inspiring words on Mahabir Lachit Barphukan, who is our national icon.”
“Assam looks forward to your inspiring guidance & speech tomorrow as you join the celebrations to mark #400YearsOfLachitBarphukan in New Delhi,” he further wrote.
Celebrations of the occasion are taking place across Assam, as well as several parts of the nation, while tributes have flown in from all corners.
Meanwhile, the Department of Cultural Affairs in association with Jyoti Chitrabon and Kamrup (Metro) District Administration organised an event on the occasion at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area.
Floral tributes were paid to the great Ahom army general, Lachit Borphukan at the event. In addition, a member of the Assam Public Service Commission, Dr. Niranjan Kalita delivered a speech there.
Moreover, ‘Rupkala Kesari Sanskriti Senani’ organised a special poem recitation in view of the occasion, while artists from ‘Abhinaya’ will be performing street plays based on the life of Lachit Borphukan at Gauhati University, Cotton University, Assam Engineering Institute and Ganesh Udyan at Ganeshguri.
Elsewhere, the 400th Birth Anniversary of Lachit Borphukan was also observed at Lachit Park in the Jalukbari area of the city, where the entire park had been beautifully set up for the occasion.
Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi attended the event there and accorded a floral garland to the statue of Lachit Borphukan.