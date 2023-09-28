Lachit Gogoi Viral Audio: Diphu Police Arrests 2 Absconding Journalists

In the latest development, the Diphu Police arrested the two journalists who had been absconding after they were named as accused in a Supari syndicate, reports said on Thursday.
The two arrested journalists have been identified as Kalyan Barbarua and Simanta Lahon, sources said.
It may be mentioned that, the two journalists were on the run after their names were involved in the Supari syndicate. The duo had also appealed for anticipatory bail at the Gauhati High Court, but their bail plea had been rejected.
The arrested journalists have been produced before the court today, reports said.
This comes after Expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lachit Gogoi was arrested after one of his audio clips of a controversial telephonic conversation with All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) President Milan Buragohain went viral. After this audio clip went viral, a complaint was lodged at the Diphu Police Station by Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjib Saikia.
In the viral audio clip, Lachit Gogoi mentioned giving money to Buragohain of which Rs. 12.5 lakh was supposed to be given to SP Sanjib Saikia and Rs. 2 lakh to Golaghat SP Pushkin Jain.
Days after his arrest, Lachit Gogoi was expelled from the BJP party’s primary membership with immediate effect.