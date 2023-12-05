“Lachit The Warrior” Bags Two More Awards at International Film Festivals

Lachit The Warrior, an animation film written and directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah has been awarded the best Animation Film in two more highly prestigious International Film Festivals.
The short film on the life of the great Assamese Military General has been honoured with the Best Animation Film Award at Edison International Film Festival in Chennai. The short film has also been accorded this honour at Mokkho International Film Festival in Puducherry.
The narration in "Lachit The Warrior" is by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury and music is by Rupam Talukdar. Anupam Mahanta is the creative director, story boarding and illustration by Hrishikesh Bora and VFX is by Ratul Dutta.