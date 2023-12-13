Assam

'Lachit The Warrior' Wins Best Animation Film at 17th Ayodhya Film Festival 2023

The short film on the life and contributions of the great Assamese Military General has been accorded this honour in number of International Film Festivals in India and abroad.
'Lachit The Warrior' Wins Best Animation Film at 17th Ayodhya Film Festival 2023
'Lachit The Warrior' Wins Best Animation Film at 17th Ayodhya Film Festival 2023
Pratidin Time

‘Lachit The Warrior’, an animation film written and directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah has been awarded the Best Animation Film in the highly prestigious 17th Ayodhya Film Festival 2023.

The short film on the life and contributions of the great Assamese Military General has been accorded this honour in number of International Film Festivals in India and abroad.

The narration in Lachit The Warrior is by Dr Amariyoti Choudhury and music is by Rupam Talukdar. Anupam Mahanta is the creative director, story boarding and illustration by Hrishikesh Bora and VFX is by Ratul Dutta.

'Lachit The Warrior' Wins Best Animation Film at 17th Ayodhya Film Festival 2023
“Lachit The Warrior” Bags Two More Awards at International Film Festivals
DIG STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta
Lachit The Warrior
Ayodhya Film Festival

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/lachit-the-warrior-wins-best-animation-film-at-17th-ayodhya-film-festival-2023
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com