Laika Community Stages Protest in Tinsukia, Demanding Rehabilitation

The Laika community, whose members currently reside within Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, staged a protest today in front of the Tinsukia District Commissioner’s office, demanding permanent rehabilitation.

The demonstrators raised slogans such as “BJP Government Hai Hai” to voice their dissatisfaction with the state administration.

The protest comes after repeated pleas to the government over unresolved rehabilitation demands. Earlier, the community had asked the state government to take action within 20 days. However, with no decision forthcoming, the Laika people returned to the streets to press their demands further.

Protesters stated that they would continue their sit-in indefinitely until permanent rehabilitation measures are implemented.

Currently, out of the total 572 Laika families, only 160 have been reinstated, while over 412 families continue to live under harsh and uncertain conditions.

“For the last several years, we have been demanding proper rehabilitation, but the government has refused to hear our pleas. Now, we need our demands to be fulfilled,” said one protester.

Protestors also expressed disappointment over unkept promises by state officials. “Minister Ranoj Pegu told us to wait until October 20, but this is not the first time we have heard such false assurances. If the minister visits Laika, he will see the dire conditions in which we live.”

The Laika community has been seeking permanent rehabilitation for more than 70 years, following their initial displacement after the 1950 Assam earthquake and the subsequent creation of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. Over the decades, many families have also been displaced by floods and riverbank erosion, compounding their hardships.

As the protest continues, the Laika community remains firm in its demand for a long-awaited solution to its decades-long struggle.

