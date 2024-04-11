2 School Students Drown In Assam's Lakhimpur, Bodies Recovered

In a heartbreaking incident, two students drowned in the Ranganadi River, a sub-tributary of the Brahmaputra near Deobil village in Assam's Lakhimpur on Thursday.
The victims were identified as Joydeep Hazarika, a seventh-grade student, and Tanmay Dutta, a sixth-grade student.
The unfortunate incident occurred when the two friends were playing near the riverbank when they were washed away. Despite efforts to rescue them, both boys tragically succumbed to the strong currents of the river.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was immediately called to the scene, and they managed to retrieve the bodies of the two students. The entire village is in shock and mourning over the loss of these young lives.
The bodies have been taken to their respective homes in Assam's Nagaon for the last rites.