2 Years of Uncertainty! Assam Police Confirm Identity of Skeleton Via DNA Testing

The Assam Police have confirmed through DNA testing that the skeletal remains found in a pond at Bhogdaiguri, Bihpuria, on January 19, 2023, belong to Chitraranjan Dutta, a young man who went missing on July 8, 2022. Chitraranjan, from Chaudhapunia, disappeared while attending a marriage party in Bhogdaiguri.
Chitraranjan, the second child of Prafulla and Moushumi Dutta, had been missing for several months before the discovery of a skeletal remains in the pond. Initial uncertainty about the identity of the remains led to forensic testing. The DNA test, conducted under the supervision of the Assam Police, confirmed that the remains were indeed those of Chitraranjan Dutta.
On Wednesday, the Bihpuria police handed over Chitraranjan's remains to his grieving family. The parents, overwhelmed by grief, accepted the remains of their son, whose tragic death has left them devastated.
Chitraranjan's disappearance and death have been shrouded in suspicion, with the family alleging that he was murdered by eight youths from the village. Despite these allegations, the police investigation has not uncovered concrete evidence to support the claim of murder.
In a further tragic twist, the eldest son of the Dutta family died in a road accident while searching for his missing brother, adding to the family's profound sorrow.
The case continues to be a source of grief and unanswered questions for the Dutta family, who remain convinced of foul play in Chitraranjan's death.