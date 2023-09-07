Lakhimpur

Assam: 50 Detained for Attacking Police Personnel in Lakhimpur

A team of police force reached Ahmedpur village in Bihpuria to apprehend a drug peddler, Saddam Hussain, on Wednesday.
Pratidin Bureau

At least 50 people were detained on Thursday morning in Assam’s Lakhimpur district for attacking police personnel when apprehended one drug peddler.

According to sources, a team of police force reached Ahmedpur village in Bihpuria to apprehend a drug peddler, Saddam Hussain, on Wednesday. However, after apprehending the drug peddler, unidentified miscreants launched a physical attack on the police personnel and forcefully got Hussain released from their clutches.

During the attack, several police jawans sustained injuries and on the other hand, the pregnant wife of Hussain, Wahida Begum also got injured.

Following this, a large team of police personnel launched an operation in the area, where the jawans were attacked, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Mishra today morning in search of the attackers and Saddam Hussain and detained as many as 50 people in connection with the matter.

