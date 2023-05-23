Assam: 6 Fake Gold Mafias Surrender Before Police In Lakhimpur

Fake gold mafias in Assam’s Lakhimpur are surrendering before the police one after the other after the Assam Police launched a massive crackdown on the rampant fake gold and fake currency notes syndicates in the state.
Addressing a press conference regarding the untimely and sudden death of Kaliabor sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, which has caused a massive outcry in Assam, director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh vowed to crack down on the complaints of rampant fake gold and fake currency notes syndicates.
GP Singh had said that strong action would be taken against such syndicates and 71 arrests had been made in 24 hours regarding the matter. There were also allegations from the locals of the involvement of police officials in the nexus. Meanwhile, in a shake-up Assam Police put Anand Mishra at the helm, making him the superintendent of police (SP) of Lakhimpur.
And today, as many as six mafias involved in the fake gold syndicate surrendered before the police at the Bongalmora Police Outpost.
According to information received, Abu Sahid alias Lambu Sahid, Jakir Hussain, Mijanur Rahman alias Miju, Shahabuddin, Saidul Islam alias Saidullah and Abdul Razzak surrendered before the police.
Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that surrendered Lambu Sahid was the treasurer of Lakhimpur BJP’s minority wing.
It may be noted that hours after taking charge, Lakhimpur SP Anand Mishra carried out his first operation in the district to tackle the menace of fake gold and currency notes and arrested three miscreants earlier in the day in connection with fake gold smuggling.
A team of police led by SP Anand Mishra carried out an operation at Balikata and Haripur and arrested the three smugglers. The accused have been identified as Saddam Hussain, Sariful Islam and Gulzar Hussain, sources informed. For several days, the accused were involved in illegal business of fake gold smuggling in the state.
On Monday, Anand Mishra introduced a dedicated helpline number, 6000815799, aiming to empower individuals to report incidents related to fraudulent activities and help identify those involved in such crimes.
Mishra vowed to work relentlessly against all forms of anti-social and illegal activities, particularly targeting fake currency and fake gold.