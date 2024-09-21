Lakhimpur

Assam: Ambulance Carrying Dead Body Crashes Into Dumper; 5 Injured

Sources reported that the ambulance, which was transporting a dead body from Tezpur to Lakhimpur, collided with a dumper truck at Block Tiniali.
At least five people, including a child, were injured in a head-on collision between an ambulance and a dumper truck at Narayanpur in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

Sources reported that the ambulance bearing registration number 'AS 01-BY-0131' was transporting a dead body from Tezpur's Times Medical to Lakhimpur when it collided with a dumper truck at Block Tiniali. The impact left five individuals, including a child, injured.

The injured were immediately rushed to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital (LMCH) for treatment.

Moreover, the front of the ambulance was completely wrecked in the accident. Fortunately, no casualty was reported.

