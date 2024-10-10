Assam: Autumn Floods Wreak Havoc in Lakhimpur’s Simaluguri, Leaving Villages Submerged

Amidst the festive celebrations of Durgotsav, the autumn floods have unleashed devastation in Lakhimpur's Simaluguri area under the Bihpuria assembly constituency in Assam. The incessant rainfall and overflowing waters from the Sessa River, flowing down from Arunachal Pradesh, have inundated several villages, creating chaos across different parts of the Narayanpur revenue circle.
The overflowing river has submerged areas like Panigaon, Sessa Mising village, and Phutabhog after an embankment along the Sessa River collapsed, causing extensive damage to the paddy fields and homes in the area.
Speaking to the media, a flood victim expressed their dire situation: “Since the morning hours, there has been tremendous rain all over the area. We have no place to cook food as water entered our residences. For the last few days, there has been water everywhere. The concerned authorities should come and see the situation.”
Another resident, who was forced to leave their home, said, “Initially, the water flow downstream was less, but for the last few days, the water has entered our residences. We have no food to eat, and all our belongings are submerged. The water inside our home has reached hip level, so we have come onto the roads now, nothing more to say.”
The flooding has also caused significant damage to the newly constructed PWD roads, with sections being torn apart, and several culverts damaged, creating more disruption for the people.
Adding to the victims' frustration, neither the local authorities from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) nor the MLA have visited the flood-affected areas, fueling residents' anger. They are now appealing for urgent attention from the administration and local leaders as they continue to struggle with the aftermath of the disaster.