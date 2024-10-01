MHA Releases Flood Relief Fund For 14 States, Assam to Receive Rs 716 Cr
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday has allocated Rs 5,858.60 crore to 14 flood-affected states, including Assam, as a central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).
Assam is set to receive Rs 716 crore to assist in recovery efforts following the devastating impacts of heavy rainfall and landslides during the southwest monsoon.
The distribution of funds is as follows: Maharashtra will receive Rs 1,492 crore, Andhra Pradesh Rs 1,036 crore, Bihar Rs 655.60 crore, Gujarat ₹600 crore, Himachal Pradesh Rs 189.20 crore, Kerala Rs 145.60 crore, Manipur Rs 50 crore, Mizoram Rs 21.60 crore, Nagaland Rs 19.20 crore, Sikkim Rs 23.60 crore, Telangana Rs 416.80 crore, Tripura Rs 25 crore, and West Bengal Rs 468 crore.
These funds are part of the government's commitment to support states grappling with the aftermath of extreme weather conditions.
The MHA stated that Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have been deployed to flood-affected states, including Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Manipur, to conduct on-the-spot assessments of the damages.
Furthermore, IMCTs will soon be sent to Bihar and West Bengal, which have also experienced severe flooding. After receiving the assessment reports from these teams, additional financial aid from the NDRF will be approved for the affected states as per established procedures.
The MHA emphasized that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, more than Rs 14,958 crore has already been disbursed to 21 states this year.
This includes Rs 9,044.80 crore from the SDRF, Rs 4,528.66 crore from the NDRF, and Rs 1,385.45 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF).
In addition to financial support, the Central Government has provided comprehensive logistical assistance, deploying necessary NDRF teams, Army units, and Air Force support to aid in the recovery efforts across the flood-affected regions.
This proactive approach aims to mitigate the hardships faced by those affected by natural calamities and underscores the government's commitment to supporting the states in their recovery and rebuilding processes.