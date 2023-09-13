Assam: Bihpuria College Principal Suspended for Alleged Financial Fraud

Following the allegations of financial scam, the principal of Bihpuria College, Dr Amulya Kumar Hazarika, in Assam’s Lakhimpur district has been placed under suspension, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The suspension order was issued by the Director of Higher Education, Assam that stated, “Pending drawal of Department proceeding, Dr Amulya Hazarika, Principal of Bihpuria College, Bihpuria, District- Lakhimpur is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.”
“During the suspension period, Dr. Amulya Hazarika will get subsistence allowance as per Rule. His head quarter will be Lakhimpur and he will not move out of head quarter without the approval of the competent authority,” it added.
Notably, this comes after the teachers of the college made serious allegations against the principal of financial scams, ill-treating female professors and employees, stealing computer datas, etc.
They also approached the higher authorities demanding the suspension of the principal.