Assam: Body With Bullet Injuries Found in Lakhimpur

In a terrible incident, the body of a man was recovered with bullet injuries in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district on Thursday.
According to sources, the body was found inside a house Dhekiajuli area with bullet injuries on the head. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Dorjee.
It is learned that Ranjit was working as a labourer in Arunachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter to ascertain whether it is a case of suicide or murder.
Further, if the incident is a case of suicide, the police will also investigate where he bought the pistol and why he took the drastic step.
Earlier today, a young man and a woman were found dead along the National Highway 37 in Sivasagar district.
The deceased were identified as Palash Gogoi and the woman, Lucky Mech.
The lifeless bodies of the duo were first spotted by locals who immediately informed authorities.
It was suspected that the man and woman were victims of a hit-and-run accident. A motorcycle, believed to be theirs, bearing registration ‘AS 04 AE 4483’ was found near their bodies.