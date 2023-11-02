Assam: Man-Woman Found Dead On Sivasagar Highway

In a tragic discovery, a young man and a woman were found dead along the National Highway 37 in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Thursday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Palash Gogoi and and the woman, Lucky Mech.
The lifeless bodies of the duo were first spotted by locals who immediately informed authorities.
It is suspected that the man and woman were victims of a hit-and-run accident. A motorcycle, believed to be theirs, bearing registration ‘AS 04 AE 4483’ was found near their bodies.
Local police have been alerted of the incident.
Earlier today, a similar accident was reported from Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city wherein a man was found dead which locals suspected that it was a case of hit-and-run.
The deceased has been identified as one Anand Mili, a resident of 13th Mile area. Sources said that Anand was an employee of a factory in the area where he was found dead.
Following the discovery, local police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.