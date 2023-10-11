Assam: 13-Year-Old Boy, ‘Sold’ By Father, Rescued from Arunachal

In a shocking incident, a father in the greed of money sold his 13-year-old son to an individual from Arunachal Pradesh for a sum amount of Rs. 35,000. The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Ghilamara Police Station in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.
According to sources, the 35-year-old father, identified as Deepjyoti Gogoi alias Prasanna Gogoi, confessed that he sold his son to an individual from Arunachal by lying to his wife that he took the child to his maternal uncle’s house.
It has come to the fore that after four days of selling his child, the accused tried to escape from his house last Sunday, however, the locals nabbed him and handed him over to Ghilamara Police.
After receiving information about the matter, the police launched a search operation to rescue the child from the individual to whom the accused sold him off.
On Tuesday night, the police successfully traced and rescued the minor boy from Arunachal Pradesh.