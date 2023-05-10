Assam CM Inaugurates Sri Sri Madhab Dev Kalakshetra in Lakhimpur

Commemorating the second term in office of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led alliance government, the Assam chief minister inaugurated Sri Sri Madhab Dev Kalakshetra in Narayanpur under the Lakhimpur district on Wednesday afternoon. The Kalakshetra is built on about 45 bighas of land at the cost of Rs. 53.5 crore.
CM Sarma, after witnessing the artists’ exhibition at the Kalakshetra, urged everyone to make Madhab Dev Kalakshetra an enticing and one of the most attractive places in North Assam.
While addressing the crowd at Narayanpur Higher Secondary School, he said, “The purpose of all religions is to pave the way for the liberation of human society.”
CM Sarma said the Kalakshetra would shine in the cultural sphere of the country. He said, “Mahapurush Madhab Dev was a unique disciple of a unique Guru. This Kalakshetra will shine in the cultural sphere of the country.”
CM Sarma also assured to build an artist village accommodating at least 200 devotees.
The Kalakshetra will be open to the public on Tirubhav Tithi of Madhab Dev as a few construction works are yet to be completed. It will have a state-of-the-art light and sound showroom and the Kalakshetra will be run by the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society.
CM Sarma said the Kalakshetra will shine as a bright star.